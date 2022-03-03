HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Homer man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting his longtime friend in the face during an argument Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, 69-year-old Jerry Glynn Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Johnny Lee Gilbert, known locally as “Pee Wee.”

Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel tells KTAL NBC 6 that officers were called to Gilbert’s home in the 300 block of Oil Mill Street just after 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find Gilbert suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say their initial investigation revealed that Williams got into an argument with Gilbert, which ultimately led to the shooting. The men had been longtime friends, according to the police chief.

Williams was booked into the Claiborne Parish Jail. Gilbert’s body was taken to Little Rock for forensic examination.

McDaniel says he requested assistance in the investigation from Louisiana State Police. The Athens, Louisiana Police Department and the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office has also assisted in the the case.