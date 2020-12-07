Homicide suspect on the run after shooting at Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A manhunt is underway after a homicide suspect shot at multiple police officers in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 5900 block of Henderson St.

According to Shreveport Police, detectives with the Violent Crimes Task Force and agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office went to serve an arrest warrant to Courtney Taylor.

As officers approached the home Taylor started firing shots at them. Investigators believe Taylor was shooting at a K-9 officer who had made contact with him.

Police later set up a perimeter after Taylor ran behind the home but could not locate him.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Charges against Taylor have been upgraded.