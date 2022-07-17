TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that caused a crash and left a Hooks man in critical condition.
According to TTPD, it happened about 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets, leaving the 36-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
It’s an ongoing investigation, but the detectives say they know that someone in a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup made a U-turn in the intersection and started shooting back toward the victim’s vehicle. The victim then drove to W. 13th and Summerhill, where he struck a parked car.
The victim was originally taken to Wadley Regional Hospital but later airlifted to UAMS Hospital in Little Rock.
Police say no motive is known at this time.