TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that caused a crash and left a Hooks man in critical condition.

According to TTPD, it happened about 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets, leaving the 36-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

It’s an ongoing investigation, but the detectives say they know that someone in a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup made a U-turn in the intersection and started shooting back toward the victim’s vehicle. The victim then drove to W. 13th and Summerhill, where he struck a parked car.

The victim was originally taken to Wadley Regional Hospital but later airlifted to UAMS Hospital in Little Rock.

Police say no motive is known at this time.