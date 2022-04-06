HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One student has been arrested after several middle schoolers were hospitalized in Hope, Ark. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 11:21 a.m., several students at Yerger Middle School ingested an unknown substance and became ill. Officers administered Narcan to one student at the scene. Four students were taken to Wadley Hospital for treatment.

All four students are in stable condition.

One student was arrested, and charges are pending.

The case is still under investigation by the Hope Police Department.