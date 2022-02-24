HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KETK) – Hughes Springs ISD released a statement Wednesday following the arrest of a teacher and coach on charges of sexual abuse of a child.

Aaron Michael Marshall was arrested on the following charges:

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

Sexual assault of a child

Bigamy

Indecency with a child by contact

According to a statement released Wednesday evening by Superintendent Sarah Dildine and the HSISD Board of Trustees, the alleged victim is not a Hughes Springs ISD student.

“Hughes Springs ISD is committed to keeping our parents and community informed regarding all matters that have implications for the safety and security of our students.”

The statement also said that before Marshall’s employment with Hughes Springs ISD that started in August 2021, the district performed a criminal background check, checked his name against the Texas Education Agency’s Do Not Hire registry, checked his references, and found no irregularities.

HSISD says the district placed Marshall was placed on administrative leave upon learning of the arrest, and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the investigation.