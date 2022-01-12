Human remains discovered in 9th Ward home, suspect in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An “unclassified death” has the NOPD scrambling for answers on Wednesday morning.

According to the Public Information Officer for the New Orleans Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a home in the Florida Area neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The search warrant pertained to a missing person’s report that was filed on December 23. The report was filed by a man saying that his estranged wife was missing, and was last known to be living at this address.

During the search of the home, located in the 2300 block of Pauline Street, officers say human remains were found.

The NOPD arrested 34-year-old Benjamin Beale, who was at the home at the time of the discovery.

Beale is facing charges for obstruction of justice in a death investigation, as well as several drug and weapon charges.

The remains have not been identified, so it cannot be confirmed whether the remains belong to the missing person.

This is a developing situation. WGNO will provide more information as it becomes available.