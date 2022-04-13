MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe woman is behind bars, accused of waving a firearm and threatening to shoot children.

Police say officers were called Tuesday around 8:21 p.m. to the 1400 block of South Grand Street for a report of a disturbance. They met with the juvenile victims who told them a Black female had waved a firearm during a verbal altercation.

According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!” at the victims. Officers then spoke with the woman, identified as 33-year-old Terri Morrison.

Morrison told the officers she was in an argument with the victims and went into her home to get her black 9mm Taurus. She also told officers that she waved the firearm while yelling at the victim to scare them.

Morrison was placed under arrest and booked into to the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.