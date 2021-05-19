Illegally parked SUV leads to major drug bust by Natchitoches drug task force

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Suburban illegally parked in Campti has led to the arrest of two men on a plethora of drug charges.

Fredrick Hall, 19, and Timothy Moore were taken into custody on May 13th and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center (NPDC) on numerous drug and firearm charges

According to an agent with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, Task Force, on May 13, agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force assigned to the Criminal Patrol Unit saw a red Chevrolet Suburban parked against the flow of traffic on Lake Drive in Campti.

Inside, they found Hall sitting in the front passenger seat, but no one was in the driver’s seat.

But, when agents got to the SUV, Moore, the driver, approached.

Upon contact with the vehicle and its inhabitants, agents immediately noticed a bag of suspected marijuana in the middle console of the vehicle.

After spotting the weed, agents asked Hall and Moore if there were any other illegal items inside the vehicle, and Hall told them he had a firearm under his leg.

Both Hall and Moore were detained as the agents continued their investigation, during which they located a piece of a brown paper bag containing seven suspected hydrocodone pills on Hall.

In searching the vehicle, agents found the following:

5 suspected hydrocodone pills,

54 grams of suspected methamphetamine

15 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana “Mojo”

1 gram of suspected marijuana

1 gram of suspected crack cocaine.

Hall admitted that all the items in the vehicle belonged to him.

Before taking Moore to the NMJDTF office for an interview due what they’d already found, they searched him one more time.

This time, agents found two Buprenorphine sublingual film strips (Schedule III) on Moore, who they learned was already on parole for previous narcotics charges.

As a result of the investigation, Hall and Moore were placed into the NPDC for the following charges:Moore:

Possession of CDS III – Buprenorphine (R.S. 40:968)

Obstructing a public passage

Parole violations

Hall:

Possession of CDS II (Hydrocodone, Crack Cocaine) (R.S. 40:967C)

Possession of CDS II with intent (Methamphetamine) (R.S. 40:967A)

Possession of CDS I (marijuana, and synthetic marijuana) (R.S. 40:966C)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.