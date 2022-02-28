ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (NBC) – An Indiana teacher has been fired after being caught on school surveillance cameras slapping a student.

This video was released by Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart County, Indiana.

According to information released by school officials, a Jimtown High School teacher confronted a student about his attire.

There was a brief verbal exchange in the hallway before the teacher slapped the student. The student’s head hits the wall and then the student falls to the floor. Others are seen in the video but it is not clear if they knew what was happening at the time.

The teacher has been identified as Mike Hosinski.

Hosinski has been fired and is not allowed on school grounds. Police are investigating the incident and Hosinski has been reported to child protective services and the Indiana Department of Education.

The student was treated for injuries. In a statement school officials said they would not comment further on the incident due to an ongoing investigation.