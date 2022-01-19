‘Indiscriminate gunfire’ in Marshall neighborhood leaves 1 injured, police investigating

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A drive-by shooting in Marshall left one woman injured in Marshall early Wednesday morning.

According to Marshall police, they received several reports of shots fired with the first call coming in at around 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Burleson. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Then just an hour later, a second report of shots fired came from the same area, resulting in a woman getting a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm.

An investigation into the shootings is continuing as of Wednesday morning. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth issued a statement asking that anyone with information about those involved or their motives to come forward and give information to detectives. They can call 903-935-4575 or they can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.