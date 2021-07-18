Infant stabbed to death in brutal Seventh Ward homicide, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an infant boy Saturday evening in the city’s Seventh Ward.

It happened around 6:24 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad and Columbus streets on the outer edge of the Seventh Ward. Officers responding to a disturbance call there arrived to find the infant with apparent stab wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say an adult female was taken from the scene to the hospital for evaluation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the child victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Police say investigators are still gathering evidence and information in this incident and no additional details are available.

Homicide Detective Walter Edmond can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information that can aid in the investigation, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.