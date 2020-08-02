Information sought on identity of female who failed to pay for merchandise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and Crime Stoppers are hoping the public will help them identify a woman who committed a theft from an unidentified business in southeast Shreveport.

On June 6, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 7400 block of Youree Drive. When they arrived, officers learned a black female entered the business and took merchandise that did not belong to her.

This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance and photos of the suspect have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-101852 with your tip.

