Intruder shoots man in his apartment Saturday night, leaves the scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are looking for a man who allegedly walked into the apartment of a local man, shot the resident and left, in Shreveport’s third shooting since Friday night.

According to SPD, officers were called to the Briarwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Greenwood road just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they found the apartment’s resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the assailant is described as a black male who is approximately 6-feet tall and was wearing dark clothing.