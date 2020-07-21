Investigation lands 2 Minden men behind bars, accused of child pornography

Monty Edwards Banks, 51, and David Randolph Yeager Jr., 38, are charged with distribution of pornography of children under the age of 13. (Photo: Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Minden men accused of distributing child pornography are behind bars following an investigation involving multiple agencies.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Monty Edwards Banks and 38-year-old David Randolph Yeager Jr. are charged with distribution of pornography of children under the age of 13.

Both Banks and Yeager were arrested Monday without incident, and they are being held at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility pending formal charges.

WPSO says the investigation and subsequent arrests were assisted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

“This investigation was a team effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to these very disturbing and shocking allegations,” WPSO Sheriff Jason Park said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“I am appreciative of the thorough work of the investigators who worked diligently on the case. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant and will continue to work to ensure that our children are protected from predators and those who intend to harm children.”

WPSO says if anyone is aware of a child in danger or may be involved in human trafficking, please immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.”

