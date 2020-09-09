Investigation lands Coushatta man behind bars, accused of owning illicit porn images of minors

Red River Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Coushatta man has been charged for allegedly owning inappropriate images of minors on multiple devices and trying to destroy evidence.

According to LSP, 66-year-old Doyl Johnson is charged with 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice. He was arrested by LSP’S Special Victims Unit on Friday, August 28.

An investigation was prompted in March 2020 when LSP SVU troopers say they received information that Johnson was in the possession of inappropriate images. During the investigation, troopers found inappropriate images on multiple devices belonging to Johnson, and they also learned that he attempted to destroy evidence. A warrant was secured for Johnson’s arrest and he was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in the success of the investigation.

