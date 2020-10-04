Shreveport woman charged, accused of killing her 9-month-old baby in May

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman accused of killing her 9-month-old son in May has been charged following a months-long investigation by the Youth Services Bureau and SPD’s Homicide Unit.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 29-year-old Sharon Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the connection with the death of 9-month-old Harlem Joseph.

Booking records show that Sharon was already being held in the Caddo Correctional Center for second-degree cruelty to juveniles stemming from the battery of her two-year-old daughter who also lived in the home.

It happened on May 2 in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckabee III Drive. SPD officers say they were called to the scene about a baby who was suffering from multiple blunt force injuries to his body. Joseph was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit and the Youth Services Bureau say they responded and launched a joint investigation into the matter. Crime Scene Investigators were also called to photograph the scene and collect evidence.

SPD says on Saturday, following a months-long investigation that included the gathering of other evidence and interviews with witnesses, detectives procured a warrant for Johnson on her charge. Her bond was set at $500,000.

