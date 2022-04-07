SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were arrested Thursday after narcotics team officers served a search warrant, resulting in multiple drug charges.

Jose Valdez of Zwolle and Larry Collier of Many are charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamines following an investigation by the Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team. The FBI executed a search warrant early Thursday morning. Officers say illegal narcotics, firearms, and ammunition were found during the search.

The investigation was a joint effort between the FBI, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Many Police Department, and Zwolle Police Department.