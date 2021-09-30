Investigation underway after body of teen boy found on train tracks in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are investigating after the body of a teenage boy was found on the railroad tracks Wednesday night in Vivian.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers with the Vivian Police Department found the teen in the 600 block of North East Front St.

CPSO detectives were later called to the scene and took over the investigation.

The Caddo Parish Coroner was also called to the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.