Investigation underway into murder of East Texas man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation has been launched after a man was fatally shot Friday morning in East Texas.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 12 a.m. deputies received a 911 call about a shooting at a party on Whitehurst Dr. near the intersection of Loop 281 and I-20.

A black male who suffered a gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to Longview Christus Good Shepherd Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Meanwhile, a Longview police officer responded to this location, as well.

During a separate fight, not related to the shooting, the officer sustained a broken ankle while assisting Harrison Co. deputies in making an arrest.

The suspect in this incident, Devin Loyd, was charged with Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. His bond has been set at $103,000.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Harrison Co. Investigators at (903) 923-4000.