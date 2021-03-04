Police: Shots fired into Greenwood apartment; resident unhurt but arrested on warrant

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was hurt when shots were fired into a Greenwood apartment overnight, but one person who was inside ended up getting arrested and police are still looking for the shooters.

According to Greenwood police, several shots were fired into the apartment at the Greenwood Apartment Complex in the 9200 block of Greenwood Rd Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the call realized the person who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact Sr. Ofc. Brian Anderson at banderson@greenwoodla.org.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.