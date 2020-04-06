Investigators seek help finding suspect in attempted arson of local restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly tried to burn down a southeast Shreveport restaurant over the weekend.

Surveillance video from Country Tavern in the 800 block of Brook Hollow Drive captured around 4 a.m. Saturday, shows a neatly-dressed man walking onto the restaurant’s front porch, pouring a liquid substance out of what appears to be a one-gallon plastic milk or water bottle around the front door of the business, and then putting the container in front of the door and lighting a match to ignite it.

The match, however doesn’t ignite, so the suspect goes back, tries to kick the lit match forward with his foot, then moves it with his hand, then puts it between the container and the door, and finally, goes back, pours more liquid out of the container and ignites it.

Then he leaves the porch.

The SFD Firefighters responded to a call from the restaurant around 9:30 Saturday morning, according to EMT Clarence Reese, SFD public information officer, and an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

