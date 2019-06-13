Jackson St. murder victim identified, search underway for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was shot multiple times in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Derek White of Shreveport.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Wednesday police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson St.

When officers arrived they discovered White with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driveway of a home.

White was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

