Jailed Bienville couple facing animal abuse charges after abandoning dogs, exotic pets

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish couple is facing felony animal abuse charges after police say they abandoned more than a dozen domestic and exotic animals at their Lake Bistineau home while they were in jail.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Humane Society of Louisiana and Dr. Kasey Johnson, along with her team from Jonesboro Animal Clinic, retrieved animals that belonged to Cody Ryan Murray, 27, and Heather Brooke Hodge, 27, at 240 Bridges Road on Lake Bistineau Tuesday. Even though Murray and Hodge were in jail at the time, the sheriff’s office said they made no reasonable arrangements for food and care of the animals.

Police got a warrant after they learned there were at least 11 dogs, one cat, one iguana, one chameleon, and a python at the house. They had previously made contact with family members who did remove some of the animals. Another member was giving the remaining animals food and water until a plan was in place to remove them.

A Bienville Parish couple is facing felony animal abuse charges after police say they abandoned more than a dozen domestic and exotic animals at their Lake Bistineau home while they were in jail. (Source: Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook)

Police executed search warrants and deputies took five dogs and two pythons. The ferret and cat were not located, while the iguana and chameleon were deceased. The pythons were delivered to the Pet Star Animal Clinic in Bossier City where they were housed and received veterinary care.

Police got arrest warrants for Murray and Hodge for 15 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Murray has been arrested and remains in the parish jail with a $150,000 bond. Hodge is currently serving a felony sentence in Caddo Correctional Center for theft.