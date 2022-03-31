MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall say they are investigating a homicide after the body of a Jefferson man was found shot to death in a cemetery.

Officers were called to the Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffalo Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports that there was a may lying on the ground. The officers arrived to find 20-year-old Akeivyon Diez McMillan of Jefferson near the east gate, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are searching nearby homes for possible surveillance footage that could assist in their investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask that if anyone has information to call police at 903-935-4575. If people have information but want to remain anonymous they can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.