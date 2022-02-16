SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The victim of a shooting at a Shreveport convenience store has died.

According to SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite, a man went into the Village Food on Jewella Avenue and shot another man in the abdomen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene on foot behind Morning Star Baptist Church. Witnesses say he was wearing a blue hoodie.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died. He was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office as 29-year-old Roderick D. Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.