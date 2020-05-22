Jewelry theft caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing from a Shreveport jewelry store.

The theft happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Once Upon a Diamond in the 1000 block of Pierremont Rd.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit, a white male entered the store and distracted the clerk. The man then took two rigs valued at $40,000 from the display case and ran away.

Surveillance video showed the man was wearing a white t-shirt with a ship anchor emblem and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300. You can also submit a tip to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.