John Lennon’s killer: Denied parole for 11th time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NBC) – The man who killed John Lennon some 40 years ago has been denied parole for the 11th time.

Mark David Chapman made comments to a parole board last month calling the act, “despicable” and he admitted to shooting Lennon in order to seek glory.

Chapman also told the parole board that if they chose to leave him in prison for the remainder of his life that he would have, “no complaint whatsoever.”

In their decision to deny parole, the board called Chapman’s act, “evil” and some of his comments, “disturbing.”

The now 65-year old inmate also has expressed remorse for the Dec. 8, 1980 shooting, which took place outside the musician’s apartment building in New York City.

Chapman currently is serving a 20-years to life sentence at Wende correctional facility near Buffalo, N.Y.

His next parole hearing is slated for August 2022.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.