$1M in THC products, marijuana seized in Broadmoor neighborhood bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials say they have taken over $1 million worth of drugs off the streets in a bust in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood.

The bust included a large cache of THC vaping cartridges and other THC products, as well as high-grade marijuana and pre-rolled blunts.

The drugs were seized Monday at a home in the 100 block of Kayla Street as part of an ongoing investigation into the shipment and sale of illegal narcotics being conducted by agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s National Security Investigations Division, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G, and agents from the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

While executing a search warrant at that location, authorities say agents and Louisiana State Police K-9 Migo was able to intercept the shipment of illegal drugs that were carefully packaged to avoid detection and stored inside a large shipping container.

They say K-9 Migo’s nose helped lead agents to discover 1,909 grams of THC vaping cartridges, 56 ounces of Codeine syrup, approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 2,500 grams of pre-rolled marijuana blunts, 24.3 pounds of THC wax, 228 grams of THC edible gummy candies, and 2910 grams of GLO extract THC oil.

The joint investigation is still ongoing and authorities say a number of arrests are expected.

