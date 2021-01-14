Joint investigation lands Shreveport man behind bars, accused of child pornography

29-year-old Antonio Galloway is charged with 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of having child pornography in his possession is behind bars following an investigation by multiple agencies in Louisiana.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, 29-year-old Antonio Galloway is charged with 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession).

“Internet crimes against children are horrific offenses that inflict lifelong damage to their victims,” said Attorney General Landry.

“I am proud of the work my office’s investigators, examiners, and agents do protect Louisiana’s children.”

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Bossier City Marshall’s Office, and Shreveport Police Department.

Galloway was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Booking records show that his bond is set at $1.4 million.