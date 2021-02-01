Joint rally held in opposition to Arkansas’s “Stand Your Ground” bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. – Social justice groups and local leaders gathered on the Capitol steps to oppose what some call “bad bills” – three controversial pieces of legislation moving through the Arkansas legislature.

The theme was “justice now,” a mantra repeated over and over again in both the words of speakers and the signs of attending protestors. Organizing groups included the NAACP Arkansas chapter, Arkansas United, Moms Demand Action, and Urban League.

The main focus of Sunday’s rally was SB-24, or the “Stand Your Ground” bill, which heads to the House Judiciary Committee this week. While attendants came from a variety of backgrounds, they all agreed on one thing – this bill cannot be allowed to pass.

Mayor Julian Lott of Camden made the trip to Little Rock to speak out against the bill. “I stand here today in opposition to SB-24 ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill,” he said while speaking to the gathered crowd. “This bill allows individuals to be judge, jury, and executioner.”

If passed, the law would allow Arkansans to use deadly force in self defense, a move that some say crosses a line. “I need us as a state to think about what we’re doing,” said Scott Hamilton of the Urban League of Arkansas. Hamilton shared a personal story of a time he could have fatally shot two men in self defense, when they held him at gunpoint to take his car. He held back. “So what I’m saying to you,” he said. “I’m not standing here today having killed two young men that simply rode around in my car.”

One of the most powerful displays came from state legislators, when representatives from both sides of the aisle shared their reasons for voting no. “I’m not going to stand here and outline all of the reasons why SB-24 should not pass ever out of the legislature,” said Rep. Vivian Flowers (D), “because I’m going to do that on Tuesday when I vote against it.”

Republican state senator Jim Hendren says he found the bill unnecessary, and compared the potential law to his time in the Air Force. “If we could accomplish the mission in safety without any loss of life, that’s what we tried to do,” he said while speaking over the phone. “Why would we have a different standard for our own citizens than we have for enemies on the battlefield?”

Gathered protestors say they can only hope these powerful messages are heard by state lawmakers when the bill comes to vote in a matter of days. “Stand Your Ground” will go before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. You can read more about the bill here.

Groups also spoke out against two House education bills – HB-1218 and HB-1231. You can learn more about these duel bills here.