WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy that occurred late Saturday night in unincorporated Westwego, La.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. regarding a child shot in the 900 block of Stilwell Lane where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound sustained while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

The child was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Lopinto reported that the child was not injured intentionally, but during an act of negligence. The initial investigation revealed that the child was sitting in a vehicle outside a residence with a younger sibling and two adults. As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury.

JPSO investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shot.

It is not believed to be self-inflicted.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sheriff Lopinto urges gun owners to secure firearms at all times, and that guns should never be left unattended in vehicles or in the reach of children.

Firearms should be stored unloaded and locked with a gun lock when possible. Anyone in need of a gun lock can contact our Public Affairs Division at 504-363-5500 to have one provided to them at no cost.