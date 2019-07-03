Judge denies bond for former Caddo Magnet teacher convicted of sex crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge denied bond Wednesday for former Caddo Magnet High School physical education teacher Sharron Settlemire, who was convicted of molestation of a juvenile last week and is awaiting sentencing.

Shreveport attorney Alan Golden argued the 72-year-old Settlemire is in poor health, suffering from mental stress, severe pain and could neither walk nor stand and her blood pressure was elevated to dangerous levels.

But Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Joshua Williams, who prosecuted the case, countered that Settlemire was in a medical ward and was receiving good care. Her only real complaint, Williams said, was that she was only getting her blood pressure medicine once a day and she needed it twice a day, which can be easily rectified.

In addition, he said, there have been numerous instances in which prisoners awaiting sentencing have suffered from ailments such as heart disease, and were in walkers.

If Settlemire was released on bond until her sentencing, Williams argued, it would not be fair to all those other convicted prisoners who did not have the opportunity to be out on bond until they were sentenced.

After hearing the arguments and denying the motion, Judge Ramona Emanuel said after hearing the state’s arguments, she decided do a quick turnaround on sentencing and scheduled it for 2 p.m. next Tuesday.

Settlemire is facing up to 71/2 years at hard labor and will have to register as a sex offender.

