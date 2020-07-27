Seven of eight former SPD officers indicted on malfeasance charges appear in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven of the eight former Shreveport police officers charged with malfeasance in office were in Caddo District Court Monday morning to officially get a new judge.

Monday’s appearance was scheduled in order for Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel to officially put her self-recusal on the court’s record and to formally appoint Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt to take over duties as the trial judge.

The former officers, Aaron Jaudon, D’Andre Jackson, Mark Ordoyne, William Isenhour, Christopher McConnell, Treveion Brooks and David Francis appeared in court, but the eighth defendant, Brandon Walker did not.

The officers are accused of using excessive force against Chico Bell and Damon Robinson during a Jan. 24 traffic stop. Both men suffered serious injuries from the alleged incident and were hospitalized, but still were charged – Bell with possession and intent to distribute drugs and aggravated flight from an officer, and Robinson with resisting an officer.

On May 7, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office dropped those charges and both men were released from Caddo Correctional Center where they had been since their arrest.

Several motions have been filed by attorneys representing the defendants, and Emanuel set August 17 for hearings for seven of the defendants, while Isenhour’s hearing will be on August 11, due to a scheduling conflict.

Although five of the defendants are represented by four different private attorneys, the eight men are being prosecuted together.

