SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a Caddo Parish judge on Thursday denied motions to throw out charges, the four Shreveport police officers accused in the April 2020 death of a man in their custody will be tried on negligent homicide and malfeasance in office, they could be facing trial early this summer.

Tommie McGlothen Jr. died in Shreveport police custody on April 6, 2020. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

Treona Carter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare who are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide in the death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr., who died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers.

Although the trial for the four ex-officers’ originally was set for Jan. 20, it was scrapped after attorneys for the four officers filed Motions to Quash the negligent homicide and malfeasance of office charges, which, if upheld, would have thrown out all the charges against the former officers.

And on Thursday, with the four ex-officers standing before presiding Judge Chris Victory and the McGlothen family looking on, Victory denied those motions, meaning the trial can go forward.

Although each of the officers has a separate attorney – Johnson is represented by Eron Brainard and Alan Golden; LeClaire is represented by Dhu Thompson; McCarter is represented by Shante Wells and Ross is represented by Ron Miciotto – they have worked together on the cases, preparing and submitting almost identical motions

On Jan. 20, the four ex-officers were in court for two hours Thursday afternoon as their attorneys argued for motions to throw out the charges against them, using case and constitutional law to back up their claims, while prosecutors used the same laws to back up their case.

Any court orders that might prohibit jury trials during certain periods will not be an issue, since all the officers waived their right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, which means they will be tried by the presiding judge.

After announcing his rulings Thursday, Victory set a Feb. 15 court date for the officers and attorneys to come back to court and select a date for the officers’ trial.

“At the end of the day, we’re just very thankful for the court’s decision. We just want justice,” says Tommie McGlothen III.

Following the ruling, Thompson, who represents LeClaire, said the defense attorneys plan to meet and decided their next move, and that filing a writ to appeal Victory’s denial of their motions with Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals is not off the table.