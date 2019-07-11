Judge will allow audio of police interview with airman’s accused killer in trial

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an almost three-hour hearing, a Bossier district judge ruled Wednesday that audio of the initial interview with one of the suspects in the death of a Barksdale airman will be admissible at her second-degree murder trial.

Jareona Crosby, 18, who along with 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson, is accused in the September 25, 2018 shooting death of Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd outside his Bossier City home. Wilson has been charged as an adult in the case.

The state requested Wednesday’s hearing in Crosby’s case in order to get a pre-trial determination of the admissibility of “any and all inculpatory statements made by the defendant to law enforcement officers” during Crosby’s five-hour interview after she was taken into custody.

In the request, Bossier Parish Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs wrote, “On September 28, 2018, the defendant gave a statement to Bossier City Police Detective Christopher Tuttle at the Bossier Parish Police Department regarding the allegations of Second Degree Murder.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, audio excerpts from that interview were played in open court. Throughout the interview, Crosby denied having anything to do with the airman’s death but admitted to burglarizing vehicles throughout the neighborhood.

When Crosby’s home was searched, police found a 9mm pistol, which they believed at the time to be the murder weapon, as Kidd was killed by a 9mm.

But after the gun was sent to the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab, it was learned that the shell casings did match those from the 9 mm pistol used to shoot Kidd.

Randall Fish, Crosby’s defense attorney, argued Tuttle and a second BCPD detective, Karen McDonald, who conducted a small portion of the interview at the very end, became loud and angry with Crosby, but Judge Parker Self said that could be argued in court if the audio is introduced at trial.

