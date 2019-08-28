Jury finds Bossier man guilty of killing co-worker

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is facing up to 40 years in prison after being convicted of killing his co-worker.

A jury found Patrick Newton Harris guilty Wednesday afternoon in the 2016 killing of William Christopher Flowers.

In March 2016, Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting in the Madison Place subdivision in Bossier City. Police found Flowers had been shot five times in front of Harris’ home. Police say the two men were friends and worked together at AT&T in Shreveport.

Prosecutors say Harris unsuccessfully tried to prove that the shooting was in self-defense.

“The victim and his wife and children deserved justice for this act of senseless violence,” said Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Harris is set to be sentenced on November 5, 2019.

