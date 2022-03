BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police arrested a juvenile after they responded to reports of shots fired Sunday night in the 2300 block of Airline Drive.

According to police, a disturbance between juveniles at Raising Cane’s Chicken at 2395 Airline Drive led one of the juveniles to fire shots into the air.

The Violent Crimes Unit quickly arrested the juvenile suspected of firing the shots. This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.