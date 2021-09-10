Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of Natchitoches teen

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A juvenile accused of fatally shooting a Natchitoches teenager now sits behind bars.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, on Thursday a juvenile was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in the 1200 block of Highland Park Dr.

Detectives received a tip about a juvenile that said he was on Highland Park Drive when the shooting took place. Investigators learned that the juvenile was in Payne Subdivision and asked the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in finding him.

Deputies found the juvenile and brought him to the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division where he was later arrested.

The juvenile has been placed in the Ware Youth Center.