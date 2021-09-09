Juvenile detention center escapee in custody, charged with 2 slayings in Shreveport while on the run

Shreveport police say Tra’Veon Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of North Market Street by detectives working with the US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and SPD’s Warrants Unit on warrants for his arrest in the murders of 24-year-old Javoris Debouse and 31-year-old Horace Sparks. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old man who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Monroe has been captured in Shreveport after more than two months on the run, and police say he killed at least two people during that time.

Shreveport police say Tra’Veon Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of North Market Street by detectives working with the US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and SPD’s Warrants Unit on warrants for his arrest in the murders of 24-year-old Javoris Debouse and 31-year-old Horace Sparks.

Debouse and two juveniles were shot on August 12 in the 600 block of West 64th St. near Caddo Middle Career and Technology. Debouse later died at the hospital. Sparks was shot outside a motel in West Shreveport early on the morning of August 14.

Tarus Walton, 18, is charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Javoris Debouse and wounding two juveniles in Cedar Grove on August 12, 2021.

Debouse and wounding two juveniles in Cedar Grove on August 12, 2021.

Libert Burns, 26, is charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Javoris Debouse and wounding two juveniles in Cedar Grove on August 12, 2021.

Later that same day, SPD says members of the Office of Special Investigations assigned to “Operation Blue Anvil” spotted a truck matching the description they gathered while investigating the Debouse shooting two days before, which witnesses said contained “several black males.” After a brief chase, four men in the truck were captured and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on what police describe as unrelated charges.

Ppolice say investigators were able to gather information that led them to identify Tre’Veon Jackson as the person they believed responsible for Debouse’s murder and the injury of the other two juvenile victims. Warrants were issued for Jackson charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. Bond on those charges was set at $550,000, but Jackson would remain on the run for three more weeks until his capture on Wednesday.

But as their investigation progressed, the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab found evidence connecting three of the men arrested after the police chase on August 14 to the slaying of Debouse and wounding of the two juveniles. As a result, 19-year-old Jaylen Burns, 26-year-old Libert Burns, and 18-year-old Tarus Walton are all also charged with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder.

Jackson has since been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond as a fugitive.