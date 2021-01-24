Juvenile in custody after allegedly stabbing mom’s boyfriend in fit of rage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing that left one man injured and a juvenile in custody Sunday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in a home in the 9000 block of Rosedown Place in southwest Shreveport.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one knife wound in his neck. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

In the course of their investigation, detectives learned the victim, who is the boyfriend of the suspect’s mom, told the juvenile to clean his room. When the victim was disappointed in the results of the cleaning endeavor, he unplugged the boy’s television.

In retaliation, the juvenile allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck. Although Shreveport police confirmed the boy is in custody, they were unsure whether he would be charged and arrested.