Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting near BTW HS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Shreveport police, a call came in around 4 p.m. about a shooting near Booker T. Washington High School. The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the thigh.

Police say a black car pulled up and multiple shots were fired from a rifle.

Police say the investigation continues.

