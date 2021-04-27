Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in an early morning shooting in the Southwood neighborhood.
SPD says that a juvenile male was walking along Walker Road near McDonald’s around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when a grey SUV pulled up and fired one shot, injuring the juvenile. His condition is not currently known.
This is a developing story and details are sparse at this time. We will bring you updates as they become available.
