Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in an early morning shooting in the Southwood neighborhood.

SPD says that a juvenile male was walking along Walker Road near McDonald’s around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when a grey SUV pulled up and fired one shot, injuring the juvenile. His condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story and details are sparse at this time. We will bring you updates as they become available.