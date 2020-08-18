Juvenile injured in Sunday night shooting, suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is behind bars after a juvenile was

injured in late Sunday night shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Takiyah Baker, 21, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just before 1:30

a.m. Monday and charged with the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, Shreveport Police were called to the Woodlawn

Terrace Apartments in the 6600 block of Central Street around 10:30 p.m.

Sunday.

When they arrived, officers located the victim who had been wounded in the

pelvis. The juvenile told officers Baker shot him after she and his cousin got into

an altercation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located Baker at Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of

Bernstein Ave., and took her into custody. After interviewing her, she was

arrested and taken to Shreveport City Jail, where she was charged with second-degree

aggravated battery.

