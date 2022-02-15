SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a north Shreveport neighborhood early Tuesday night.

Shreveport Police responded to an emergency call just before 4:30 p.m. of a shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived at the 1700 block of Aline Cir. they found a juvenile shot in the leg. They were transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect involved in the shooting, another juvenile, is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.