LONGVIEW, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police say the juvenile suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old at City Park over the weekend is now in custody.

Police say the suspect was taken custody without incident in Longview, Texas around 1:00 pm Wednesday.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department issued a pickup order for the juvenile on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of the 16-year-old, who was found in the park shot in the neck just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pickup order authorized the arrest of the juvenile on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, and riot participation.

While MPD did not release the suspect’s name because of his age, they said family and members of the community knew who police were looking for. No other details were immediately available surrounding how the juvenile was located.

“The Marshall Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service, the Longview Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” MPD said in a statement. “Those agencies worked in cooperation with the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and Marshall Police Department Detectives to locate the suspect and bring him into custody.”