Juvenile without driver’s license leads Louisiana deputy on over 120 mph car chase

Vehicle owner charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A juvenile is in custody after leading an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputy on a chase where a vehicle and police car topped out at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The chase took place on Oct. 29 and ended with the arrest of the juvenile who did not have a driver’s license.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a traffic violation by the aforementioned vehicle.

APSO says the vehicle failed to stop and that is when the police chase took place.

The juvenile was arrested at the end of the chase.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “During the follow-up investigative process, the deputy conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of controlled dangerous substances.”

Further investigation led investigators to the owner of the vehicle.

Investigators determined that the owner of the vehicle was 21-year-old Tyteana Leonshae Mollere, of Paincourtville.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Mollere permitted the juvenile who was an unlicensed driver to use the vehicle without any form of adult supervision.”

Mollere was arrested on Friday, December 3 in connection with this case.

The 21-year-old is behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.