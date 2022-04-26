BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, a very good dog helped peaceably arrest a man accused of violent crimes in Bossier.

J. Johnson arrested by Shreveport K9 unit

Shreveport police K9 officers with Cairo on duty went to help the US Marshalls execute a warrant for Jerquavious Johnson in Bossier Parish. Johnson was wanted for second-degree battery, attempted robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Bossier Parish. Officers arrived at the home on the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive but had a difficult time trying to arrest Johnson.

According to officers, Johnson refused to leave the home despite multiple attempts to get him to surrender peacefully. K9 Cairo entered the home and found Johnson hiding in a closet. When he saw the K9 he surrendered without incident.

K9 units were introduced to the Shreveport Police Department after the death of an officer during a business search. They’re intended to increase public and officer safety.