Kansas City Police in standoff with gunman at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) – Kansas City law enforcement has been engaged in an ongoing standoff with a gunman at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The entire Truman Sports Complex has been shut down, and officials say they have the man contained in a parking lot south of Arrowhead and have been in contact with him.

Reportedly, he fired shots at employees at the stadium, but so far, no one has been hit.

A Royals game against the Pittsburgh Pirates is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Kauffman Stadium in the Truman Complex.

Police are in communication with the Chiefs and the Royals, keeping them up to speed with the latest developments.

