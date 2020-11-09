Keithville couple arrested for allegedly raping a child

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Keithville woman and her boyfriend who are accused of raping a young child now sit behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ashley Romans and 29-year-old Drew Farnell were arrested on rape charges for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

On Friday, Nov. 6 Romans was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for first-degree rape following an investigation by CPSO.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Farnell in Monroe on a Caddo Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Farnell was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive. He faces charges in Caddo Parish for first-degree rape and sexual battery.

CPSO detectives obtained the warrant for Farnell while investigating an allegation that he and Romans were involved in inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile under the age of 13 on at least two occasions.

