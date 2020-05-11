Keithville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting three young girls, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says 59-year-old David Wilson Waters was arrested on May 8 and charged with one count of aggravated rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Waters is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl. Police say the offenses began in 1995 and continued for four years. Waters is also accused of molesting two girls, ages 7 and 8, in 2017.

The sheriff’s office says all of the offenses happened at different residences in the parish where Waters lived.

After investigation, deputies found Waters at his home in the 6400 block of Thistle Lane on Friday, arrested him, and interviewed him at the Sheriff’s south substation.

He was later taken to the Caddo Correctional Center for booking.

Waters’ Bond is set at $250,000 on the rape charge and $200,000 on each of the molestation charges.

CPSO says the case was investigated by Dets. Jared Marshall and Larry Pierce.

